Clark drives Virginia past No. 5 Florida State, 61-56

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 28: Kihei Clark #0 of the the Virginia Cavaliers drives past Trent Forrest #3 of the the Florida State Seminoles in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 28, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Kihei Clark scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left as Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State’s 10-game winning streak, 61-56. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove left down the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side of the basket.

After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia.

The Seminoles had a chance to tie, but Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest both missed 3-point tries and Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia.

Virginia hosts Clemson next Wednesday.