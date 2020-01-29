Clark drives Virginia past No. 5 Florida State, 61-56

NCAA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 28: Kihei Clark #0 of the the Virginia Cavaliers drives past Trent Forrest #3 of the the Florida State Seminoles in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 28, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Kihei Clark scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left as Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State’s 10-game winning streak, 61-56. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove left down the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side of the basket.

After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia.

The Seminoles had a chance to tie, but Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest both missed 3-point tries and Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia. 

Virginia hosts Clemson next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories