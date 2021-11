This November, WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 are participating in “Movember”. It might seem silly, but it’s to raise awareness for the key issues of mental health & suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. All month long we’re featuring stories on the importance of men’s health.

If you’d like to learn key information or join Team WAVY-TV 10, you can visit our ‘Mo Space’. Thank you for your outstanding support in helping us change the face of men’s health!