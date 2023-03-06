WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sponsored Content
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 12:05 PM EST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 12:06 PM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sailors aboard the USS Ford kicked off Women’s History Month by celebrating International Women of Color Day.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
From dust to pet hair to outdoor grime, check out this spring cleaning primer to get your house ready for the season.
When you’re at the beach, you want to look your sun-kissed best. That starts with wearing a foundation that’s suitable for the warmer weather.
Turning down the lights and igniting a candle will go a long way to setting the mood for any event.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show