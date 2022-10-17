WAVY.com
by: Sponsored Content
Posted: Oct 17, 2022 / 02:52 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 17, 2022 / 02:52 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Welcome home! Rain couldn’t dampen the excitement at Naval Station Norfolk as the USS Kearsarge returned home after a seven month deployment.
