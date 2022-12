PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS completed its fourth mission stop of Continuing Promise in 2022 in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. The team provided care for over 4,400 patients, filled nearly 8,000 prescriptions and conducted 87 surgeries aboard the ship.

USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) is expected to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.