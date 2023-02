PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosted a massive free Lego event.

The Brick by Brick Lego Shipbuilding event was made possible with the support of more than 100 mostly active-duty Navy volunteers.

The service members used their day off to give back to the community that supports their efforts at home and out to sea.

