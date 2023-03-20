PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An ODU grad is making history! Lieutenant Amanda Lee becomes the first female demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels.

She enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician and in 2009 she was selected to commission as a pilot through the seaman-to-admiral commissioning program.

In 2010 Lee began her studies at Old Dominion University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry. Lee joined the Blue Angels in September 2022.

She has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and over 225 carrier-arrested landings.

