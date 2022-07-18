Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
88°
Norfolk
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Automotive News
SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
Top Stories
2.5M pounds of food, water delivered so far to Ukrainians …
Top Stories
SC attorney Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering …
Spanish worker’s death shows need to adapt to climate …
State employees may leave jobs over telework policy
Video
Answers on plans for immigrant children in GSO
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Cameras Live
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Taking Back the Community
Unsolved
Sports
Washington Commanders
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
Indy 500
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Scholarship Salute
Living Local
Event Calendar
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
National Night Out
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Military Minute
Military Minute: Keeping Jets in the Air
Top Military Minute Headlines
Military Minute: Active Shooter Exercise
Military Minute: USS Gravely Homecoming
Military Minute: Award Winning Mess
Military Minute: Legare Change of Command
Military Minute: River Cleanup
Military Minute: Change of Command
More Military Minute
Military Minute: ‘Top Gun Maverick’ Screening
Military Minute: Real Top Gun
Military Minute: Taia Battle
Military Minute: Super Tug Boat
Military Minute: Earth Day
Military Minute: A Change of Command
Military Minute: USS Gunston Hall
Trending Stories
Woman killed in Route 58 crash in Chesapeake
Criminal complaint timeline in missing NN woman case
NNPD reclassifies missing woman case as a homicide
Hampton arson suspect caught on camera
Chesapeake police in search of missing woman
Investigations
Criminal complaint timeline in missing NN woman case
Man charged in Norfolk double shooting granted bond
NNPD reclassifies missing woman case as a homicide
View All Investigations