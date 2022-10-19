VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach voted Tuesday night to form a cannabis advisory task force.

The vote was 10-0. Councilman Michael Berlucchi wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting.

The task force’s job will be to review all federal and state cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city. It’ll be comprised of 16 people, including community members and subject-matter experts.

A city council member

A Resort Advisory Commission representative

A resort business professional

A commercial real estate professional

A health care professional

A Minority Business Council representative

Two cannabis industry representatives

A Planning Department representative

An Economic Development representative

A member from law enforcement

A civic league representative

A representative from Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Three citizens from across the city

Council members say they want to protect the public and residents’ quality of life.

Recreational cannabis sales are expected to start in 2024 in Virginia, but the General Assembly has yet to vote on the exact rules for how sales will go down.

In July of 2021, Virginia made it legal to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to four marijuana plants per household for private use. Public consumption is still illegal.