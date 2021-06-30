Use of cannabis, marijuana products still prohibited at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after July 1

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The use of cannabis and other marijuana-related products will still be prohibited at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after July 1, officials say.

In a post on social media Wednesday afternoon, on the Eve of marijuana legalization in Virginia, officials from Norfolk Naval Shipyards say federal employees are still required to “refrain from use of any federally illegal drugs, whether on-duty or off.”

According to Executive Order 12564, Drug-Free Federal Workplace, federal employees are still required to refrain from the use of marijuana which is still considered illegal under federal law.

NNYS says possession or use of the drug is still not allowed for federal employees as marijuana remains a controlled substance under Schedule I of the Controlled Substance Act.

Come July 1, Virginia is set to be the 16 state to legalize small amounts of marijuana and allow adults ages 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

“Individuals who use illegal drugs are not suitable for federal employment,” says the post on social media. NNSY employees who test positive for marijuana in the Federal workplace are subject to a full range of consequences, including loss of security clearance and removal from federal service, regardless of state law.

This includes hemp products containing over 0.3% of tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC.

“If there’s any doubt about the THC content in any hemp products, it’s best not to use them at all,” officials say.

As for Cannabinol (CBD) products, it still remains on the list of marijuana products that are classified as Schedule I controlled substances under the Controlled Substance Act which makes them illegal under federal law.

Many CBD oils and similar products are not regulated by the FDA for content and could be contaminated with THC.

Starting July 1, people 21 and older across the commonwealth will be allowed to have up to an ounce of marijuana on them and grow up to four cannabis plants in their homes, but those hoping to go into a dispensary to pick some up will have to wait until 2024.

Adults caught with more than an ounce on them in a public place will face a $25 civil penalty. Those with more than a pound of marijuana in their possession can be convicted of a felony that comes with at least a year in prison and up to a 10-year sentence and a $250,000 fine.