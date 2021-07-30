Suffolk-based company is marketing a cannabis storage and transportation solution in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians are fired up about the eventual end of pot prohibition in Virginia, but a Suffolk couple — with 10 years of experience in legal sales — has identified some gray areas in Virginia’s marijuana open container rule.

“It’s very clear that if you travel with marijuana, it needs to be in your trunk. The law states that clearly, but they do not state what type of container it needs to be in; it just says in an originally sealed container,” said Sarah Morton.

(Photo: courtesy: The Rebel Society)

That’s a problem, says Morton, if you have homegrown weed. After Gov. Ralph Northam accelerated the legalization process, Sarah and her husband Ron — both University of Virginia alums — accelerated a cannabis solution called LOCKGREEN.

“We designed a stash box so that people can travel in their car and avoid permissive inference, and permissive inference is the assumption that you are consuming cannabis while you are driving,” said Sarah Morton.

(Photo: courtesy: The Rebel Society)

Virginia is wiping clean some marijuana criminal records while encouraging minority participation in the legal trade.

“We know that only 4% of marijuana businesses are owned by Blacks, so we are very proud to be in this space contributing positively to the industry,” added Sarah Morton.

So, whether you’re stopped by a police officer or your curious grandmother, the smell-proof and water-resistant LOCKGREEN case has you covered, said Sarah Morton.

Sarah Morton explained where the box is to be placed — in a trunk or behind the driver’s seat — to meet compliance.

“[Marijuana] it just can be easily placed inside of the stash box and closed up. Lock it[weed], popping it inside the lock, changing the combination to whatever you want it to be, and putting it in your trunk,” she said.

The lockboxes pictured here are limited edition boxes that feature an outline of the State of Virginia surrounded by the words social justice, natural medicine, economic opportunity, and personal freedom.

(Photo: courtesy: The Rebel Society)

Sarah Morton says over a period of years, the stigma associated with a plant will be erased.

“Yes, grandmas use it now. They just don’t talk about it,” said Mrs. Morton, laughing.