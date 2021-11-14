Roanoke hemp seed farmer gives away 100,000 marijuana and hemp seeds across the Commonwealth

It's estimated the total cost of seeds given away was $500,000.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County hemp farmer Jonathan Zinski along with The WellNest Roanoke collaborated to distribute cannabis and hemp seeds to people across the Commonwealth.

People lined up and expressed excitement that something like this was even taking place in Roanoke.

Cannabis is a controversial topic in the Commonwealth. Just last year, the Virginia General Assembly decriminalized adult possession of small amounts of marijuana and legalized adult possession of marijuana up to one ounce and up to four homegrown plants.

Co-owner of the WellNest in Roanoke, Valarie Angle, sees this seed giveaway as an opportunity to change negative perspectives.

“I hope that for the political and societal perspectives, they will shift, and people will see cannabis for all of the opportunities it can bring,” said Angle.

Angle also wants lawmakers to learn more about the product before making any final decisions.

“I do have a hope that our legislators and people in government will educate themselves first before making decisions that will affect millions of people,” said Angle.

Cody Thomas, local cannabis consulting owner, was one of the hundreds of folks waiting in line to get his free packet of seeds.

He agrees with Angle and says he’s happy to see legislation evolve.

“It’s great. You just got to treat it like it’s not a bad thing. Being legalized is the best thing that could have happened,” said Thomas.

