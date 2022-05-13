PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– If you enjoy backyard gardening and marijuana, you can have up to four marijuana plants per household for personal use in Virginia.

And, while you’re in the backyard, stay there. Consuming cannabis in public view is illegal.

“You can smoke in your backyard, which is considered private property and that is OK, but if you are renting, you need to consult with your landlord,” said Sarah Kiah Morton, who is a Suffolk-based marijuana advocate.

Kiah Morton recently met with 10 On Your Side via Zoom to review a new marijuana information sheet that was tweeted by the Virginia Beach Police Department. The information states adult sharing of marijuana is legal, but bartering is not.

Flyer shared by VBPD

For example, if an adult offered another adult a joint (marijuana cigarette) in exchange for cutting the grass, that’s not legal.

“That would fall under remuneration. So, it’s technically illegal under Virginia law,” explained Kiah Morton.

Just in time for the weekend, the tweeted information doesn’t take you into the weeds of cannabis law, but Kiah Morton says the tweet should explain what to do if you’re taking marijuana to grandma’s house.

“One piece of very important information that was not on that sheet — and I’m surprised — is about driving with cannabis in your car,” said Kiah Morton.

Last summer, 10 On Your Side showed you Kiah Morton’s LOCKGREEN just as the state had legalized recreational use of marijuana.

Sarah Kiah Morton and LOCKGREEN

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

“We will continue to offer our locking stash boxes which are perfect to be used with cannabis in your car because it needs to be in your trunk and locked up,” Kiah Morton said.