PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Everything you always wanted to know about weed but were afraid to ask: That was the goal of a marijuana information seminar Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Weed, cannabis, marijuana — call it what you want — but just call recreational use legal in Virginia

Advocates on Wednesday rolled out information on medicinal use, the dollars and sense behind the industry and the continued call for criminal justice reform.

“That will allow people to make money in legitimate ways. It will reduce violence that is around any illegal activity and it will help heal some of the social harms that have come out of this,” said Ramin Fatehi, the Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney

On this unofficial weed holiday — April 20 — some high-profile advocates came to town to raise awareness about cannabis.