CannaFest cannabis trade show coming to Virginia Beach in September

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A trade show coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center will celebrate Virginia’s new cannabis laws.

CannaFest VA is happening Sept. 19 and includes a car show and concert in addition to a cannabis-themed trade show.

Anyone can attend, but promoters say those under 21 won’t be permitted to participate in cannabis sharing or free giveaways.

Virginia’s new cannabis laws that took effect in July don’t allow for sales of cannabis yet, but you can give it away for free. You’re also not allowed to smoke it in public (no smoking of vaping is allowed inside the convention center).

The event will run from 2-8 p.m. and feature a custom car and bike show with a $500 prize for “Best in Show” bike. The concert lineup is expected to be announced soon.

Tickets start at $75 for advance standing room only tickets. Children 5 and under can go for free with an adult.

