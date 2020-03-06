WAVY News 10 Today has put their best foot forward marching for healthy mom’s and strong babies for nearly three decades. This year, we hope you’ll consider joining us at the Virginia Beach walk to “step off” a major fundraising initiative that helps improve the awareness, prevention and support of premature births here in Hampton Roads and across the nation. This year, our local chapter hopes to raise $130-thousand dollars. It’s easy to register, fundraise and spread the word. Plus, there are walks across our region, so you can choose one that is closest to you to make an impact. We’ll see you at the WAVY-TV 10, FOX43 tent on May 17 at Mt. Trashmore and together we’ll march for babies.

Register Your Team Now

www.marchforbabies.org/event/hamptonroads

VIRGINIA BEACH

Sunday, May 17

Registration Time: 9am

Start Time: 10am

Mt. Trashmore, Virginia Beach

SUFFOLK

Saturday, May 9

Registration: Time 9am

Start Time: 10am

100 E. Constance Rd., Suffolk

PENINSULA

Saturday, May 16

Registration: Time 9am

Start Time: 10am

13560 Jefferson Ave., Newport News