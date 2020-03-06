WAVY News 10 Today has put their best foot forward marching for healthy mom’s and strong babies for nearly three decades. This year, we hope you’ll consider joining us at the Virginia Beach walk to “step off” a major fundraising initiative that helps improve the awareness, prevention and support of premature births here in Hampton Roads and across the nation. This year, our local chapter hopes to raise $130-thousand dollars. It’s easy to register, fundraise and spread the word. Plus, there are walks across our region, so you can choose one that is closest to you to make an impact. We’ll see you at the WAVY-TV 10, FOX43 tent on May 17 at Mt. Trashmore and together we’ll march for babies.
Register Your Team Now
www.marchforbabies.org/event/hamptonroads
VIRGINIA BEACH
Sunday, May 17
Registration Time: 9am
Start Time: 10am
Mt. Trashmore, Virginia Beach
SUFFOLK
Saturday, May 9
Registration: Time 9am
Start Time: 10am
100 E. Constance Rd., Suffolk
PENINSULA
Saturday, May 16
Registration: Time 9am
Start Time: 10am
13560 Jefferson Ave., Newport News