



Join WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43’s Stephanie Harris and and Symone Davis Saturday, October 26 at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach as together, we raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, risk and honor the lives of survivors. The Hampton Roads’ Chapter of the American Cancer Society is partnering with us to spread the powerful life-changing message.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on both Southside and Peninsula offers a unique opportunity to unite as a community to remember, reflect and raise funds to save lives. The American Cancer Society funds innovative breast cancer research, promotes education and risk reduction as well as providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a day that shouldn’t be missed and won’t be forgotten.

Register Now

Saturday, October 26

Mt. Trashmore, VB

310 Edwin Drive

Registration 8 a.m.

Walk 10 a.m.

www.makingstrideswalk.org/HamptonRoadsVA



Sunday, October 13

Christopher Newport University

Newport News

Registration Noon

Walk 2 p.m.

www.makingstrideswalk.org/PeninsulaVA