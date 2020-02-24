Pentagon adopts new ethical principles for using AI in war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is adopting new ethical principles as it prepares to accelerate its use of artificial intelligence technology on the battlefield.

The new principles call for people to “exercise appropriate levels of judgment and care” when deploying and using AI systems, such as those that scan aerial imagery to look for targets.

Defense Department officials outlined the new approach Monday.

It follows recommendations made last year by the Defense Innovation Board, a group led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

An existing 2012 military directive requires humans to be in control of automated weapons but doesn’t address broader uses of AI.