Zeiders American Dream Theater offers virtual musical theater open mic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a fan of the theatrical, the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach is here to give you your Broadway fix. This month, ‘The Z’ moved one of their most popular series online, Virtually Undiscovered: A Musical Theater Open Mic.

“This was actually one of the programs going on at our theater. ‘The Z’ didn’t want to skip a beat when (the) COVID crisis hit. We said we have to stay connected to the community,” said ‘The Z’ Community Liaison, Sibel Galindez.

The online series launched in the beginning of May. This week, the Hurrah Players out of Norfolk will take to the virtual stage performing their favorite Broadway tunes. Galindez said as of now all of the artists are local, but they are open to broadening their horizons.

“With this virtual word, maybe their are people who are from the 757, who have now gone on their way and maybe they’ll join us for an event here or there,” she added.

You can catch the Hurrah Players on the Virtually Undiscovered stage this Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. on ‘The Z’ Facebook Page.

In addition to a musical theater open mic, The Zeiders American Dream Theater also offers a spoken word open mic and in June they plan to launch singer/songwriter open mic.