NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Country artists Zac Brown Band, Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman will headline next year’s Patriotic Festival in Norfolk.

The three-day festival is held Memorial Day weekend (May 24-26 for 2024) at the Norfolk Scope, after it moved from Virginia Beach two years ago.

Zimmerman, who just released his debut album called “Religiously. The Album,” will perform on Friday, with “wait in the truck” and “TRUCK BED” singer Hardy on Saturday.

The festival will be capped off by veteran country group Zac Brown Band, who’ll have all the hits from “Chicken Fried” and “Free” to “Toes” and “Knee Deep.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

This May’s Patriotic Festival brought in Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Randy Houser and Corey Kent to the Scope, a year after Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown performed outside on Waterside Drive.