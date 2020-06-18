Your guide to 4th of July events in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — While this year presents an interesting approach to celebrating holidays and events, we have the latest on Fourth of July in Hampton Roads.

Many cities have already canceled fireworks and festivities and on Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the state plans to move into phase 3 of Forward Virginia on June 26 — at the earliest.

With that, here is a guide on how and where you can observe Independence Day this year.

Norfolk

The city announced that both celebrations at Town Point Park on Saturday, July 4, and Ocean View Beach Park on Friday, July 3 are canceled this year. When a schedule of events is released, it will be updated here.

Virginia Beach

The city has canceled July 4 fireworks and some other events through July 5. When they announce planned events, it will be updated here.

Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg announced the ‘Honoring our Shared Ideals’ Fourth of July celebration this year. It will incorporate the perspectives of enslaved African Americans during 1776, the debate over fundamental rights, and what the words and ideals “enshrined” in the Declaration mean today.

A schedule of events can be found here.



This list will continue to be updated as more cities announce events.

