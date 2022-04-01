YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Yorktown’s free trolley returns on Friday, April 1.

It runs daily from the Yorktown Battlefield Visitor Center and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, with stops in between that include the Victory Monument, Historic Main Street and Yorktown Beach.

The overall route takes about 20-25 minutes.

Here’s the trolley’s 2022 schedule:

April 1 – May 26 (daily) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 27 – September 5 (daily) 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

September 6 – November 20 (daily) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And riders can now download the SPOT ETA app to get an estimated wait time for each stop.

For more info on the trolley and Yorktown attractions, click here.