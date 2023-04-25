HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA of Hampton Roads is celebrating kids at Healthy Kids Day.

The YMCAs Healthy Kids Day is on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road, Chesapeake.

During the event, there is a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families, and a healthy start to the summer.

This free community event also encourages families to take advantage of the summer resources that the YMCA has to offer.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit ymcashr.org/hkd.