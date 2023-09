NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WWE Monday Night RAW returns to the Scope Arena on Monday, Sept. 11.

Some of your favorite WWE superstars will be in the building:

American Nightmare Cody Rhodes

World Heavy Weight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets click here.