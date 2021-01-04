Wright Brothers National Memorial announces 7 fee-free days for 2021

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Wright Brothers National Memorial announced the dates for the fee-free days of 2021.

Seven days at no cost to visitors, the National Park will waive its entrance fees for this year on these dates:

A tourism staple for the Outer Banks, the Wright Brothers National Memorial has garnered aviation enthusiasts and history buffs alike for decades. The memorial commemorates the first successful powered flights conducted by brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright.