NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A museum on wheels is coming to Hampton Roads today, and it honors fallen soldiers, veterans, and those who currently serve.

Wreaths Across America is on a national tour, bringing a mobile exhibit to the Southside and Upper Peninsula. The exhibit’s goal is to educate visitors on the service and sacrifice of the military community. It also serves as a “Welcome home station” for Vietnam Veterans.

The exhibit’s first stop will be in Norfolk at Nauticus on Thursday and then it will travel Friday to Merchants Square in Williamsburg.

Robin Doucette from Williamsburg DAR says the event will include activities for children and short films. The exhibit also covers and the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“DAR believes in educating our children about history and giving them a sense of purpose. A sense of what it means to be an American. And to respect these men and women. I mean, they put on a uniform to die for us. The least we can do is say thank you,” Doucette explained.

Doucette also says DAR encourages all to come and urges parents to bring their kids.

“Everyone is welcome and it’s free. But when you’re making a special outreach to our military because it’s there’s so many here and we want to honor them. And so if they are retired, active duty military families, we want everyone to come it’s suitable for people of all ages young and young at heart,” Doucette said.

The event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.