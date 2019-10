NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse anchored in Norfolk Thursday under beautiful blue skies.

The City tweeted that the 551-foot long, first-of-its-kind Discovery Yacht is docked at the Nauticus pier.

The Eclipse was christened by Dame Helen Mirren a few months ago. It features 114 suites and can house up to 228 passengers. It also comes equipped with two helicopters and a 6-person submarine!

If you want to see it for yourself, act fast. It’s departing Friday.