VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The World Culture Festival is coming to Hampton Roads in March.

The Hampton Roads Chapters of the Art of Living Foundation and International Association for Human Values announced the World Culture Festival in Hampton Roads.

The World Culture Festival in Hampton Roads honors the world’s rich diversity expressed through music, art, food, dance, meditation and inspirational messages from local leaders.

The festival was inspired by global humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“When celebration comes from a place of enthusiasm and joy, it can uplift and unite all around us, bringing freedom from our traumatic past and sparking hope for the future,” said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “This type of celebration is service. It is sacred. Turn your celebration into a sacred offering for society.”

The festival will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street.

Tickets are $10, and early bird tickets are available online for $5. Ages 15 & under are free.

Registration and ticket information for the festival can be found at worldculturefest.com/hamptonroads.