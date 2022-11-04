NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus’ Winterfest on the Wisconsin will have a military salute during their opening weekend, November 9 to 13.

Winterfest on the Wisconsin runs from November 9 to January 1 and is open Wednesday through Sunday. General admission is $18.50 for adults and $16.5 for children.

Nauticus will be having a discount on tickets for active-duty military, veterans, and their families from Nov. 9 to 13. Tickets will be $5 off and must be purchased online here. Service members must show a valid ID at check-in.

The discount is funded by Centura College, the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, and Tidewater Tech.

“Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Centura College, and Tidewater Tech are proud to support WinterFest on the Battleship Wisconsin for the third year in a row. We are so excited about opening Winterfest with Military Appreciation Weekend, a time when Military families can enjoy the wonder of the holiday season in downtown Norfolk,” said Vice President of Operations for Centura College, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, and Tidewater Tech, Dr. Joel English.

“Our students and faculty have created some fun surprises for WinterFest guests this year, and we can’t wait to share them with the families of our military heroes.”