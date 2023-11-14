NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – WinterFest on the Wisconsin is hosting its first-ever Community Night Saturday.

Visit the holiday light display on the Battleship Wisconsin with a special $7.57 admission price in honor of the community in the 757. The 60% admission discount is one-night only.

“We’ve deeply discounted these tickets on a premium Saturday night as a way to say, ‘thank you’ to a community that supports us all year long,” said Nauticus executive director Stephen Kirkland.

Visitors can now partake in holiday events throughout downtown Norfolk.

While thousands of people visit downtown Norfolk for the Grand Illumination Parade, Kirkland said they want to open their doors “as widely as possible.”

To purchase tickets for the Community Night, click here.

Another discount will continue to run throughout the month of November for military. They will receive $4 off WinterFest general admission tickets. Through Nov. 30 active-duty military, veteran service members and their families are eligible for a military discount.

For more information about Winterfest, visit winterfestonthewisconsin.com.