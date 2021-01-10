Winter Wildlife Festival returns, provides socially distant ways to enjoy the outdoors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Winter Wildlife Festival is back this year and will be providing socially distant ways to enjoy the outdoors.

The main events run from January 28 until January 31 and include a Birding Challenge, workshops, excursions, virtual activities, kayaking events, photo contests, StoryWalk, and children’s activities.

“We’re going the distance this year and presenting virtual and in-person components to ensure a safe, yet engaging experience for all,” the festival posted to its website.

A Parks & Recreation membership is not required to register for Winter Wildlife Festival activities.

For a full schedule as well as a list of workshops and events, click here. For registration, Birding Challenge downloads, photo contest overview, and more here.