Wine lovers line up for the return of Aldi’s popular Advent calendars

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Residents and wine connoisseurs gathered Wednesday morning as the line wrapped around a local Aldi in Chesapeake in time for its popular Advent calendars.

Aldi is ready to get everyone back in the holiday spirit with the return of its popular holiday countdown after their wine and cheese versions sold out in minutes last season.

Wine Advent calendar (Photo Courtesy – ALDI)

The company announced last month that they were bringing back the item due to popular demand and this year, “it’s better than ever.”

A WAVY viewer was lucky enough to snap a photo while waiting in line at an Aldi location in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

The wine advent calendars are being sold for $69.99 in most states while the beer advent calendars will sell for $49.99 featuring 24 11.2 ounce beers.

The cheese advent calendars will sell for $12.99 with eight different cheeses.

From Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, there will also be a sparkling wine countdown to New Year calendar featuring seven varieties of sparkling wine