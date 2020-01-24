Williamsburg woman gets $500,000 winning ticket in her Christmas stocking

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Christmas morning, Harriet Harris was looking through her stocking to find a Virginia Lottery scratcher. The ticket was gifted to her by her nephew.

According to Harris, “He puts them in everyone’s stocking.” This year’s gift proved to not be the norm. She realized that she had the winning $500,000 ticket and was shocked.

“This is a wonderful, wonderful happening,” she said. When asked how she felt when she went to go claim the winning ticket a few weeks after the holiday, she said it, “…hasn’t sunk in yet.”

The odds of getting the winning ticket were 1 in 652,800.

The winning ticket was bought at the I-64 Pit Stop in Lightfoot. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

