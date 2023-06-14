WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Live is the finale of the Virginia Arts Festival’s 26th season. The three-day music event will be Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode learns more from Event Director Jon Martin and Director of Public Relations Allie Pereira. Watch the conversation in the player on this page.

Visit this year’s event to see award-winning talent right in Williamsburg! The event takes place on the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Set up for the event has already begun.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Kenny Loggins, The Wood Brothers, and Keb’ Mo’. Loggins will perform Saturday Night as part of his farewell tour.

Each night will have opening acts to enjoy. Gates open each night at 5:30 p.m. Here is the schedule below:

Friday, June 16: The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope

Saturday, June 17: Kenny Loggins with special guest Rock Revue

Sunday, June 18: Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Peter One

The music and performances throughout the season vary in many ways. Some acts are more traditional, some contemporary. Music ranges from jazz to classical to pop. At Williamsburg Live, Martin says the music at this festival ranges, but really highlights singer-songwriters. This weekend, you can listen to some more popular tunes by Yacht Rock Revue.

Listen to the chat to hear more in-depth information about the artists. Martin shares what makes each artist so special, including the The Wood Brothers musical chemistry as a family band.

Pereira says this event is really a celebration of the end of the season, and ushers in summer.

Even more than the music, Williamsburg has a lot to offer visitors. With historical sites, restaurants, shopping, and more, they want people to enjoy the full experience.

“We want folks to make a weekend out of it. Come up to Williamsburg, get a hotel room, eat lunch in restaurants, see the sites. There is so much to do in Colonial Williamsburg. And then come to amazing concerts at night,” said Pereira.

Martin adds it is a great weekend to be in Williamsburg, especially with the lineup of Juneteenth programming.

Enjoy a variety of food vendors onsite. There will be more than 10 food trucks to try. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Please note, umbrellas are not allowed. And the event will go on rain or shine, unless there is severe weather.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase single night tickets as well as tickets for the whole weekend.

The next event from the Virginia Arts Festival will be Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Visit the experience at the Virginia Beach Convention Center from July 6 to Sept. 2.

For more information about Williamsburg Live and other Virginia Arts Festival events, click here.