WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Colonial Williamsburg is hosting an event on September 17 to celebrate the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

According to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Art Museums.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The program will feature a combined ensemble of members from the USAF Heritage of America Band, the USA Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Band, the USN Fleet Forces Band, and Marine Corps musicians from The Navy School of Music.

These ensembles will be playing a variety of pieces from eminent American composers.

The event will also have interpreters from Colonial Williamsburg who will play George Washington and James Madison.

The Constitution Day event is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information about the event, visit Colonial Williamsburg website.