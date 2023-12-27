WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg honored Robert “Bobby” A. Braxton on Dec. 14, at the One Williamsburg Holiday Reception where he received the 2023 Williamsburg Mace Bearer’s Award.

The award is given to those who have had a positive impact on the city. The Williamsburg

Mace Bearer’s Award is the only award given by City Council to a member of the

community. Braxton has served on several city boards and commissions and advocated for special projects.

“Over the decades, Bobby has made his mark on this community through his outstanding public service and dedication to Williamsburg,” Mayor Douglas Pons said. “We know his story serves as inspiration for what is possible in the City of Williamsburg.”