Whisper Concerts announces 2020 Patriotic Festival lineup

by: Patsy Douglas

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Patriotic Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Atlantic Union Bank announced the lineup for the 16th annual Patriotic Festival , scheduled for Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

All shows will take place along 5th Street.

Friday, May 29 – Jon Pardi with Cody Johnson
Gates open at 4 p.m. | Show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 – Dan+Shay with Runaway June
Gates open at 4 p.m. | Show begins at 7 p.m. 

Sunday, May 31 – Dierks Bentley with Jon Langston
Gates open at 2 p.m.  | Show begins at 3 p.m. 

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Whisperconcerts.comTicketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

