CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for a “green friendly” city? Chesapeake has ranked No. 1 out of over 100 cities in the U.S. for best green spaces, according to a study by Artificial Grass Pros.

The artificial turf installation company, based in Austin, Texas, analyzed data on available parkland space. Chesapeake comes in the top spot, with a balance of human interaction, green space for exploration and activity, the study finds.

Chesapeake has just under 60,000 aces of parkland, equating to around 2,300 acres per 10,000 residents. This close to 427% more than the average for the country’s 100 cities used in the survey, with 27% of its land area constituting of parkland. Virginia Beach comes in at No. 8. with around 26,000 acres of parkland.