VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Watch “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” in Virginia Beach this February.

The event is coming to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Pat and Vanna are not scheduled to make an appearance, and the hosts will be announced at a later date.

Guests will be randomly selected to participate, and both contestants and audience members will have the chance to win prizes, a release states.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Sandler Center box office. Tickets range from $35.50-79.50, plus fees. Those wanting the presale code to purchase tickets before the general public can join the Sandler Center Cyber Club. Presale begins on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.