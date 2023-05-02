NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -Wheel of Fortune is going on tour this year and will be stopping in Norfolk this November!

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be coming to Chrysler Hall on November 3. Tickets for the show will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Those who would like to have early access to tickets can join the email list, which will send you a presale code Wednesday.

During the show, guests will randomly be selected to play the game and have the chance to win prizes, including trips and up to $10,000.

The hosts of the tour will be announced at a later date.