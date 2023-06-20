A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As festival goers get ready to hit the beach for Virginia Beach’s “BEACH IT!” country music festival on June 23-25, organizers are making sure you know what you can and cannot bring into the festival.

Organizer posted on the festival’s Facebook page a list of what guests will be allowed to bring inside the venue and what they should leave home. The information regarding what you can pack is listed below.

NOT ALLOWED at BEACH IT!

No professional cameras, selfie sticks, or tripods

No recording equipment besides phones

No bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″

No illegal substances or drug paraphernalia

No grills

No alcohol, beverages, or glass bottles

No pets or companion animals

No unauthorized fliers or samples

No fireworks

No flags or totem poles

No weapons of any kind

No blankets

No drones

No balls, balloons, inflatables or laser pens

No aerosol cans, spray paint, sharpies or makers

No chairs

No tents of umbrellas

No toys, squirt guns, glitter or mylar

No hard shell coolers

No IPads or tablets

No skates, bikes, skateboards, scooters, hoverboards, wagons, or any other similar vehicle

No confederate flag

ALLOWED items at BEACH IT!

Binoculars

Non-professional pocket cameras

One small snack bag (up to one gallon)

Personal beach towels

Empty reusable water bottles, Yeti’s and CamelBak’s up to 1.5 liters or smaller

Clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags or hip packs up to 12″ x 12″ x 6″

Small clutch bags around the size of a hand (6″ x 9″) which do not have to be clear

Service animals

Sunglasses, hats, and e-cigarettes

Non-aerosol sunscreens and bug sprays

Strollers being used by a child

Prescription medicines

For more information about the festival, visit BEACH IT’s website.