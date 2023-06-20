VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As festival goers get ready to hit the beach for Virginia Beach’s “BEACH IT!” country music festival on June 23-25, organizers are making sure you know what you can and cannot bring into the festival.
Organizer posted on the festival’s Facebook page a list of what guests will be allowed to bring inside the venue and what they should leave home. The information regarding what you can pack is listed below.
NOT ALLOWED at BEACH IT!
- No professional cameras, selfie sticks, or tripods
- No recording equipment besides phones
- No bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″
- No illegal substances or drug paraphernalia
- No grills
- No alcohol, beverages, or glass bottles
- No pets or companion animals
- No unauthorized fliers or samples
- No fireworks
- No flags or totem poles
- No weapons of any kind
- No blankets
- No drones
- No balls, balloons, inflatables or laser pens
- No aerosol cans, spray paint, sharpies or makers
- No chairs
- No tents of umbrellas
- No toys, squirt guns, glitter or mylar
- No hard shell coolers
- No IPads or tablets
- No skates, bikes, skateboards, scooters, hoverboards, wagons, or any other similar vehicle
- No confederate flag
ALLOWED items at BEACH IT!
- Binoculars
- Non-professional pocket cameras
- One small snack bag (up to one gallon)
- Personal beach towels
- Empty reusable water bottles, Yeti’s and CamelBak’s up to 1.5 liters or smaller
- Clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags or hip packs up to 12″ x 12″ x 6″
- Small clutch bags around the size of a hand (6″ x 9″) which do not have to be clear
- Service animals
- Sunglasses, hats, and e-cigarettes
- Non-aerosol sunscreens and bug sprays
- Strollers being used by a child
- Prescription medicines
For more information about the festival, visit BEACH IT’s website.