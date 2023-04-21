NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the 26th season of the Virginia Arts Festival.

WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode sat down with the Virginia Arts Festival’s Director of Public Relations, Allie Pereira, for a Community Chat. Pereira shared information for the Virginia International Tattoo and what else to expect this season. Watch the video in the player on this page.

The Virginia International Tattoo is happening right now at Scope Arena. This year there will be almost 900 performers that will take the stage. Pereira says its a true celebration of patriotism and cultures from around the world. Nine different countries are participating in the event, including a group from Ukraine.

Last weekend, the festival began with the Philadelphia Ballet’s Swan Lake with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. The performances ran all weekend long at Chrysler Hall.

Virginia Arts Festival Director Rob Cross spoke with WAVY about the Ballet and what’s to come this season. He shared information about how the Festival provides arts education to the Hampton Roads area. Watch the video in the player below.

There are more than 70 events this season. Cross says there is something for everyone to enjoy, from different types of dance, music, and theater. Allie Pereira also shared what free events are coming this year like, The Concert Truck.

Next week and weekend, Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater will be in town at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News and Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. The season ends with Williamsburg Live 2023 in June.

While the official season runs from April to June, the Virginia Arts Festival has events all year-long. Take a look at the Virginia Arts Festival website to see their full schedule. Watch the full Community Chat to hear even more about the organization and what’s in store.