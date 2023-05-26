NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All outdoor activities planned for the Patriotic Festival in Norfolk this weekend are moving indoors, organizers announced Friday morning.

The message states that “due to inclement weather... Patriotic Festival pre-show activities originally scheduled for the Scope Plaza outside on Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 have been moved inside the Scope Arena to the upper and lower concourses.”

There is no admission fee required to access the upper and lower concourse. The pre-show activities are happening 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

The 3-day Atlantic Union Bank 2023 Patriotic Festival Country Weekend is featuring performances by country artists Walker Hayes with Corey Kent Friday night, Sam Hunt with Jordan Davis Saturday night, and Cody Johnson with Randy Houser Sunday night. These evening performances are ticketed. Get details and purchase tickets at this link.

Friday, May 26: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Brett Hall

Saturday, May 27: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Amy Avery

Sunday, May 28: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Andy Fox