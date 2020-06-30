Waterside District to reopen next month in Phase 3

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Waterside District officials say they will begin to slowly reopen in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced their excitement on social media Monday afternoon regarding the news of the reopening.

Waterside District temporarily closed mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With Phase 3 reopening just around the corner, residents are embracing a more open approach to social gatherings while maintaining safe distances especially as Virginia restaurants are set to open up again to full capacity.

Starting July 1, Cogans Pizza Ghent, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, and Starr Hill Market will start off Waterside District’s reopening. PBR Norfolk will soon follow on July 3.

