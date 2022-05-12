PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Water County USA, Ocean Breeze and other local waterparks are getting ready to open for the 2022 season.

Water Country will be the first to open, starting Saturday, May 14. They’ll have sparkling heated pools to start the season in case you were worried about being chilly. They’ll only be open on the weekends until Memorial Day on May 30.

The park’s popular Aquazoid attraction reopens as “Aquazoid Amped” on May 27. For more info, click here.

Meanwhile Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach opens the weekend of May 21.

Maui Jack’s on Chincoteague and H2OBX on the Outer Banks open Memorial Day Weekend (starting May 28).