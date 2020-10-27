Wasserhund Brewing Company to open at Summit Pointe in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Wasserhund Brewing Company has leased 4,000 square feet of prime, street-level space at Summit Pointe, in Chesapeake’s Central Business District.

The second location for the brewery, located at 510 Belaire Avenue, is scheduled to open in June 2021.

The company’s first brewery opened in 2015 in Virginia Beach, and the company just celebrated its five-year anniversary. Wasserhund, meaning water dog in German, has created a strong following among beer lovers with a taste for authentic German-style beer and unique pizza.

The new brewery at Summit Pointe will feature its signature pizza and high-quality ales and lagers along with a chill, family friendly environment that celebrates the German beer culture. Its most popular beers include German Shepheweizen, a German-style hefeweizen; Unleashed Boysenberry Gose, a fruited gose; Purebred Pilsner, a German-style pilsner; and Doggy Paddle IPA, a West Coast IPA.

