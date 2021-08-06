Warbirds Over the Beach returns to VB in October

Vintage war aircraft of the Cavanaugh Flight Museum fly in a group over the city of Dallas Friday, May 22, 2020. The vintage warbirds flew over several medical facilities and other locations in a tribute they called “Addison’s Salute to Heros.” (AP Photo/LM Otero)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s largest all-warbird air show is set to return to the skies above Virginia Beach on October 2 and 3.

The event will feature flight demonstrations from both World War I and World War II collections, as well as live music and living history displays. In addition, veterans will be on site for meet and greets.

Event organizers say the event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Although the schedule might change, the preliminary schedule has been released:

Saturday

9 a.m. – 11a.m. Ramp Open (View the airplanes up close)

Daily Live Entertainment Schedule: TBA

Noon – National Anthem, Flying Demonstrations Begin

Saturday Featured Aircraft WWII US Navy Aircraft Collection (incl. PBY, Corsair, Hellcat, etc.) WWII US Army Air Forces Collection (incl. P-51, B-25, P-40, etc.) WWII British Aircraft Collection (incl. Spitfire, Mosquito, Hurricane, etc.)



Sunday

9 a.m. – 11a.m. Ramp Open (View the airplanes up close)

Daily Live Entertainment Schedule: TBA

Noon – National Anthem, Flying Demonstrations Begin

Sunday Featured Aircraft WWI Aircraft Collection (incl. Replica Fokker Dr. I, Replica Sopwith 1 ½ Strutter, etc.) WWII German and Russian Aircraft (incl. Yak-3, Ju 52, Bf 109, etc.) WWII US Aircraft Collection (incl. mixed Army and Navy aircraft, P-51, Corsair, etc.)



Anyone interested in being a living history presenter is asked to submit information online. Additionally, World War II and Korean War Veterans are asked to pre-register for the event. They will be able to enter the event for free, alongside one guest.

Tickets are now available online.