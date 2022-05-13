WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Waller Mill Park in Williamsburg will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays starting the week of May 16 due to ongoing shortages of part-time employees.

The park at 901 Airport Road was previously open 7 days a week. The new hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The park will resume regular hours when more staff are hired, the city says. The part-time hourly rate for park workers is being increased to $19/hour starting July 1 to help bring in employees.

To apply, visit the city’s jobs link.