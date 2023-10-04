VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University will host a book signing with VWU alumna Meghan Ashburn on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Ashburn is co-author of “I Will Die On This Hill: Autistic Adults, Autism Parents and the Children Who Deserve a Better World.”

The book explores the dynamics between autistic advocates and parents of autistic children.

As a parent of two autistic sons, Ashburn pulls from personal experience to offer her insight on autism. Ashburn’s co-author Jules Edwards is also an autistic parent who offers a different viewpoint. “I Will Die On This Hill” follows their journey as they reach a united front that aims for disability justice.

The event takes place at 5 p.m. in the Joan P. Brock Room, Brock Commons at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Attendees are asked to register in the advance. The event is free and open to the public.