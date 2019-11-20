Vote now for the Norfolk Botanical Garden holiday lights display

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is in the running again for the title of USA Today’s: Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights Display in America.

Last year, Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk/Dominion Energy Garden of Lights placed 2nd overall in the national USA Today 10 Best poll.

At last check, the stunning Norfolk display was ranked fifth on the list. Garden staff is hoping Hampton Roads will take a minute to vote to help carry them to the number one spot for 2019.

You can vote daily, at this link.

For those who want to experience the fun with the family, the Million Bulb Walk is happening now until Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the opportunity to drive through the lights from December 15 through the 31st. Get more information on WAVY.com.